Abby Bushell does the butterfly stroke at the Fun Meet on Friday, May 24. (Brad Calkins) Sam Calkins does the butterfly at the Fun Meet on Friday, May 24. (Brad Calkins) Joel Geisbricht gets ready to dive into the pool at the start of a race at the Fun Meet on Friday, May 24. (Brad Calkins)

The Sockeyes swim team had their first informal swim meet Friday, May 24. Called the Fun Meet, it was set up as a mock competition with manual timing and quick races for the 25- and 50-metre to prepare the swimmers for what an actual meet would be like.

