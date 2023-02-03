In photos: Young pirates find their ski legs at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Sage Peden and fellow buccaneers from Bastion Elementary School get ready to head out for the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Ronya Warden of Sorrento Elementary School gives her ski gear a check in preparation for the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Hugo Cook of South Canoe Elementary keeps his eye open for fellow skiers at the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Zoe Nieman of Bastion Elementary School and mother Calin warm up for the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Pirate Sandra Major leads a couple of young buccaneers to the starting area at the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Bastion Elementary School buccaneer Thea Petrova learns from Mike Brown of the Monashee Mountain Men how the mini canon works before it's used to sound the start for the first group of skiers at the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Bastion Elementary School Grade 1 students Sebastien Sutherland, Sierra Widmer and Theadora Larson look on as the second wave of skiers leaves the starting line at the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Mike Brown of the Monashee Mountain Men loads the miniature to sound the start for the next group of skiers at the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Young pirates find their ski legs as they leave the starting line at the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Tyrel Locke looks on as daughter Addilyn begins to make her way down a hill at the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Pirate Tom Peasgood resumed his duties as MC at the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Moustachioed Jake and Lukas Steiner pose for a post ski photograph at the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Elementary and middle school students from throughout the Shuswap set sail for the Larch Hills for the return of the Pirate Loppet.

Students, teachers and some parents were dressed in pirate regalia for the event held Friday morning, Feb. 3, on the Larch Hills cross-country ski trails. This was a fun, un-timed event focused on having fun in the great outdoors.

Read more: Pirate Loppet takes to the trails at Larch Hills

Read more: Pirates raid Larch Hills for 2019 Elementary Schools Pirate Loppet

