In photos: Young Salmon Arm baseballers play first games of season

Thursday evening saw ball diamonds in Salmon Arm bustling with young batters, catchers, pitchers and more.
Rebecca Scott with the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association (SAMBA) said that on June 3, the Purple Dragons, Red Wolves and Burgundy Bull Sharks were out playing ball.
The three teams are part of SAMBA’s 7U division.
“Dingers were hit, bases were run and, most importantly, it was a lot of fun,” said Scott.
@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.