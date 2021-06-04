In photos: Young Salmon Arm baseballers play first games of season

Daniel Burgess of The Red Wolves tees up a dinger on June 3, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Jesse Jones of The Red Wolves admires the results of a swing on June 3, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Keenen Scott of The Purple Dragons winds up for a throw while Luke McEachern runs on June 3, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Mckenna Passmore of The Purple Dragons runs the bases while Caiden Chouinard of The Red Wolves prepares for a catch on June 3, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Thursday evening saw ball diamonds in Salmon Arm bustling with young batters, catchers, pitchers and more.

Rebecca Scott with the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association (SAMBA) said that on June 3, the Purple Dragons, Red Wolves and Burgundy Bull Sharks were out playing ball.

The three teams are part of SAMBA’s 7U division.

“Dingers were hit, bases were run and, most importantly, it was a lot of fun,” said Scott.

