Inaugural White Lake Triathlon hits the ground running

The first-ever White Lake Triathlon took place last weekend with healthy attendance from onlookers and participants.

On Sunday, June 23, more than 200 people gathered together to celebrate community, physical activity and the surroundings of White Lake.

The event began with the call of the loons echoing over the lake, welcoming all 85 participants to the area. Some participants completed all three events while others were divided into teams and each took one sport to complete.

The White Lake Triathlon was organized by the White Lake Residents Association with the goal of building community in a fun and active way. One of its main goals was to attract community members who had never tried a triathlon to participate in a community event and in a new sport.

Volunteers of all ages came to help out, young children were handing out Gatorade to athletes or selling pizza to hungry spectators, teens were patrolling the waters on kayaks and dozens of seniors were involved with timing or directing traffic for the bikers.

“We had amazing volunteers,” said Aron Zuidhof, head organizer for the event. “Their infectious energy and positive spirit is what we cherish about living in this community.”

A participant in the triathlon was happy to see the community come together over the event.

“One of the biggest highlights is seeing families participate together,” said Mel Brandsma. “We had over a dozen families who decided to be active together and those are memories that they will have for a lifetime.”

A statement from the triathlon’s organizers highlights four boys ages 8 and 9 years old who were the youngest participants to complete the Tri-Tri event, and Lea Lea King for earning the White Lake Spirit Award as well as the Lady Striders for being the oldest participants.

More than 200 people attended the first annual White Lake Triathlon on Sunday, June 23. (Aaron Zuidhof photo)