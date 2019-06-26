Inaugural White Lake Triathlon hits the ground running

85 competitors take part in community family friendly event

The first-ever White Lake Triathlon took place last weekend with healthy attendance from onlookers and participants.

On Sunday, June 23, more than 200 people gathered together to celebrate community, physical activity and the surroundings of White Lake.

Read more: Kelowna Apple Triathlon and Triathlon Canada cancel Sunday’s races

Read more: Video: Okanagan man and his feline cycling companions

The event began with the call of the loons echoing over the lake, welcoming all 85 participants to the area. Some participants completed all three events while others were divided into teams and each took one sport to complete.

The White Lake Triathlon was organized by the White Lake Residents Association with the goal of building community in a fun and active way. One of its main goals was to attract community members who had never tried a triathlon to participate in a community event and in a new sport.

Volunteers of all ages came to help out, young children were handing out Gatorade to athletes or selling pizza to hungry spectators, teens were patrolling the waters on kayaks and dozens of seniors were involved with timing or directing traffic for the bikers.

“We had amazing volunteers,” said Aron Zuidhof, head organizer for the event. “Their infectious energy and positive spirit is what we cherish about living in this community.”

Read more: Cycling as an Okanagan community in focus for Vernon Tourism

Read more: Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

A participant in the triathlon was happy to see the community come together over the event.

“One of the biggest highlights is seeing families participate together,” said Mel Brandsma. “We had over a dozen families who decided to be active together and those are memories that they will have for a lifetime.”

A statement from the triathlon’s organizers highlights four boys ages 8 and 9 years old who were the youngest participants to complete the Tri-Tri event, and Lea Lea King for earning the White Lake Spirit Award as well as the Lady Striders for being the oldest participants.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

More than 200 people attended the first annual White Lake Triathlon on Sunday, June 23. (Aaron Zuidhof photo)

Some participants completed all three events while others were divided into teams and each took one sport to complete at the White Lake Triathlon on Sunday, June 23. (Aaron Zuidhof photo)

Previous story
Silverbacks add imposing defenceman, speedy forward to roster
Next story
Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

Just Posted

Inaugural White Lake Triathlon hits the ground running

85 competitors take part in community family friendly event

Increased hours comes with relocation of Sicamous recycling depot

Residents will be able to recycle bottles and other household items at one location starting July 2

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Salmon Arm to step up enforcement on water use

City encouraging conservation with Shuswap Lake levels below 2015 lows

Big red treble clef proposed for downtown plaza in Salmon Arm

Idea is to pay tribute to artisans in the community

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious Rutland car fire as targeted incident of arson

A family who raised their voice against the McCurdy Road house has car torched, is it connected?

Kelowna’s homeless population doesn’t have much hope of finding a bed at a shelter

Central Okanagan Journey Home Society says 300 people waitlisted for supportive housing

Public tip leads to seizure of drugs and weapons in North Okanagan

Concerned citizen spots male sleeping in car in residential area

Still months of investigation left into South Okanagan murders

Penticton came to a standstill on April 15, when John Brittain allegedly shot and killed four people

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Chase student tops Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser

KTW Kamloops This Week The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Jump Rope for… Continue reading

Action imperative on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Chief commissioner into national inquiry encourages governments, private sector to act

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

Most Read