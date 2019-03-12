Indoor Rowing Regatta draws competitive crowd

Timed virtual sprints at Shuswap event rank rowers’ performance globally

Salmon Arm’s first Indoor Rowing Regatta gave participants the chance to test their rowing times against international competition without heading out onto the frozen waters of Shuswap Lake.

Each year, the World Rowing Organization sets up a time-frame for these indoor sprints, encouraging a sense of fun competition and commitment to winter training for rowers around the globe. The event gives rowers a chance to pit their skills against clubs internationally, in ‘virtual’ timed sprints using rowing machines to simulate a 1,000-metre race.

In 2018, more than 5,000 people submitted their own times to be ranked globally.

Read More: Indoor Regatta tests rowing skills in the depths of winter

“It was a small but enthusiastic turnout for what will hopefully be the inaugural event for a yearly tradition,” says Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club president David Miege.

In all, 10 Shuswap competitors ranging in skill, ages 12 to 53, took part in the Indoor Regatta, and Miege feels some of their times may stand a chance in the rankings.

“Some of the results look really good, considering the relative inexperience of our group,” he says. “For example, CrossFit Salmon Arm member Jason Ribi had a great result with the second fastest time in Canada and is currently ranked 23rd out of an international field of 537 entries.”

Read More: Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club team take silver at White Rock Regatta

The final time comparison from the World Rowing Organization will be released at 5 p.m. on March 12, and Shuswap rowers will be able to see how their times compared to others in their age and skill range.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Salmon Arm team wins gold in bantam tournament
Next story
Alphonso Davies returns to Vancouver for CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game

Just Posted

Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Salmon Arm RCMP assist investigation with search of Grandview Bench Road property

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

Violent crash results in $69,000 penalty for South Okanagan man

A Penticton man has upwards of $69,000 to pay back to ICBC

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Shuswap musicians pay tribute to folk musician Pete Seeger

Wildwood Productions Group set to host seventh annual fundraising concert

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Most Read