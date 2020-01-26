The Salmon Arm Silverbacks lost against stiff competition, the Penticton Vees and Coquitlam Express. (File photo)

Island road trip unkind to playoff-bound Silverbacks

As the ‘Backs hit the road, the chase for a better playoff berth in the Interior was heating up.

A road trip to the coast didn’t go the Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ way. The ‘Backs kicked off a trio of away games by facing off with the Powell River Kings on Jan. 24.

Fans watching the game at Powell River’s Hap Parker Arena got their money’s worth as it ended in an overtime thriller. The ‘Backs gave up two goals in the first but then owned the second period to leave them up 3-2 after 40 minutes. A dead-heat third period ended with a last-minute goal from the Kings to tie the game 5-5 and send it to overtime. The home team put the game away with a goal two minutes into the first overtime period.

Read More: In photos: Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Larch Hills

Read More: Habitat for Humanity ReStore planned for former Safeway location in Salmon Arm

The following night the Silverbacks took on the Victoria Grizzlies. The Shuswap squad came out flat again, giving up two goals early in the first. In the second, the Grizzlies scored their third of the game 8:27 after the first face-off. Henri Schreifels of the Grizzlies followed up with a pair of power-play goals to leave the home team up 5-0.

The Silverbacks averted a shutout with a late-period goal from Lucas Breault, assisted by Daniel Rybarik and Noah Wakeford. The period ended with the Silverbacks down 5-1.

Just before the halfway point of the game’s third period, the Grizzlies added a sixth goal to their total. Drew Bennett pulled off some unassisted heroics later in the period for another Silverbacks goal, but the score of 6-2 stayed on the board until the final buzzer.

Back on the mainland, the Silverbacks will be taking on the Surrey Eagles in an afternoon game on Jan. 26 to finish off their road trip.

Read More: Salmon Arm mayor unconcerned over top court’s quash of plastic bag ban in Victoria

Read More: People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

The Silverbacks have already punched their ticket to this year’s BCHL playoffs but the race to improve their divisional ranking will likely go down to the wire; they sit in fourth place in the Interior Division. As of Jan. 26, their record for the season was identical to that of divisional rivals, the Wenatchee Wild, at 23-20 with three overtime losses each good for 50 points overall. The Vernon Vipers sit at 51 overall points, making the Interior the most tightly contested division in the league as the final month of the regular season draws near.

The next home game for the ‘Backs at the Shaw Centre will be a Friday, Jan. 31 tilt against the Merritt Centennials scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Mark McMorris makes Winter X Games history with 18th career medal
Next story
Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in hockey action

Just Posted

Island road trip unkind to playoff-bound Silverbacks

As the ‘Backs hit the road, the chase for a better playoff berth in the Interior was heating up.

Word on the street: What is your biggest pet peeve regarding cellphone use?

In light of Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week run by the… Continue reading

In photos: Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Larch Hills

The race saw over 700 athletes take to the ski trails

Habitat for Humanity ReStore planned for former Safeway location in Salmon Arm

If renovations go as planned, store in Centenoka Park Mall could open in May or June

Salmon Arm mayor unconcerned over top court’s quash of plastic bag ban in Victoria

“I don’t think there is any turning back philosophically,” he said.

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash: reports

NBA star was reportedly in his private helicopter at the time of the crash

Investigation launched after six dead puppies dumped in Richmond hotel parking lot

RAPS reminds people they can always give up puppies they can’t take care of

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in hockey action

Junior B team in third place in division

It’s okay not to have kids, confesses mother of four

For someone who has committed parenting an obscene number of times, it… Continue reading

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

Pioneer families lived in Summerland’s Prairie Valley area

Darke and Dale families played roles in community’s early history

Princeton RCMP make quick arrest in armed robbery after ‘brief struggle’

Princeton RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery… Continue reading

Most Read