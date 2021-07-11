England’s Declan Rice, left, vies for the ball with Italy’s Bryan Cristante during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)

England’s Declan Rice, left, vies for the ball with Italy’s Bryan Cristante during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)

Italy beats England in penalty shootout to win Euro 2020

Game was decided with penalty shots

Italy won the European Championship by beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the shootout and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves at the end of the shootout.

More to come.

soccer

Previous story
Canadian Michael Woods earns King of the Mountain honours at Tour de France

Just Posted

A wildfire at Bews Creek on Queest Mountain near Sicamous has caused the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to order an evacuation alert for a one-kilometre radius near the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge. (Black Press - file photo)<strong></strong>
Fire on Queest Mountain near Sicamous results in evacuation alert near ski lodge

CP cargo train rolls through Salmon Arm in 2015. CP reports that during the extreme heat of 2021, it has increased its inspections of tracks and other equipment. (File photo)
Trains through Salmon Arm not considered high risk for fires

The Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton has featured many vintage and collectible vehicles, including this baby blue Corvette convertable. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

The approximate location of a wildfire spotted north of White Lake on July 10, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
Small wildfire reported north of White Lake in Shuswap region