‘It’s real’: Salmon Arm boxer and coach thrilled to represent Team Canada

Bulldogs Boxing coach Peggy Maerz and Jordyn Konrad show off their new Team Canada attire outside the Institut du National du Sport du Quebec in Montreal on July 9, 2022. (Contributed)

“It’s real when you get the uniform,” explained Peggy Maerz.

The Salmon Arm boxing coach recently suffered the heat and humidity of Montreal for a photograph capturing a personal professional milestone: getting an opportunity to coach for Team Canada.

“I was so proud to finally get it because I worked so hard for it,” said Maerz, referring to her new Team Canada jacket. “We had to take pictures in the heat, outside of the INS (Institut du National du Sport du Quebec), with me in my jacket. I was dying.”

Maerz and Salmon Arm boxer Jordyn Konrad were in Montreal for a week-long female elite national development camp. Konrad said it’s been an exciting time for them both. Ranked number one in Canada for the 57-kg Elite Female category, Konrad too is now representing Team Canada, and said she and Maerz have many opportunities ahead to do the maple leaf proud.

“I recently just competed in the Netherlands, representing Canada, and will be off to Bulgaria too, probably in the fall,” said Konrad. “As well, I’ll be doing training camps on my own. I’m heading to Ireland in August and then we’re (she and Maerz) going to a tournament in Texas and hopefully in Portugal. Some are with Team Canada, some are not.”

Konrad’s goal is to box in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. With Maerz having been asked to be a part of the coaching staff for a Team Canada training camp, the two are on the same trajectory.

“It’s pinch yourself moments right now because we’re actually living our dreams which is super cool,” said Maerz. “I wrote this on my vision board six or seven years ago and here we are, we’re living it.”

Maerz explained instead of having to apply, she was invited to coach during the development camp in Montreal. At the end of the event she was asked to participate in coaching an upcoming national junior team camp in Mexico.

“It’s my understanding that the intention is to mentor me into a position, a coaching position with Boxing Canada, so this is the start and I’m super excited about that,” said Maerz, explaining this is a door opening to one of her own goals: being in Konrad’s corner in 2024.

“That’s our overall plan – to ensure that I gain the knowledge and credentials to walk alongside the athletes and coach them ringside at Paris 2024,” said Maerz.

Maerz said she was selected for her involvement as a coach in organizing international fights and tournaments.

“And being female definitely for once is in my advantage,” said Maerz. “I mean, it’s an old sport and… this is an evolution that’s been happening in all sports and we’re seeing it in ours and we’re seeing them put their money where their mouth is which is super exciting.”

Maerz credited Boxing BC for always supporting its coaches and “making sure that my name doesn’t get lost in the mix because I’m female.”

“They promote me like they promote their male coaches, and we’re seeing that shift in Boxing Canada. It’s been a slow shift but it’s a shift and it’s an exciting shift. I’m happy to be part of this.”

Though they’re going to be very busy in the days, weeks and months leading up to the Games, Maerz said she will continue to make time for her Salmon Arm Bulldogs Boxing athletes.

“The members of my gym come first,” said Maerz.

As for Konrad, Maerz said she’s ready for the work ahead.

“She’s a busy girl but she’s good for it,” said Maerz. “She’s centred her life around this for the next couple of years. She’s disciplined. She’s got this. It’s super exciting to be part of it with her. She’s the genuine deal and I’m just grateful I get to walk alongside her.”

