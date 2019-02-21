Jr. Golds take third in Valley Championships

Kyle Chorlton (right, blue jersey) jumps to deflect a shot from Connor Johnson (left, blue jersey) back on target during a game against the Penticton Lakers in the Valley Championships. (Image contributed)

The Salmon Arm Secondary Jr. Golds basketball team is headed for the provincial championships after a third-place finish at the Valley Championships.

After a near-perfect record in the regular season and multiple tournament wins this year, the Jr. Golds kept up the strong effort during the regional championship tournament, the Valley Championships held in Kelowna Feb. 15-16. The team placed third overall, earning a spot at the upcoming Provincial Championship in March. This tournament is the largest national Jr. Boys basketball event in western Canada, with 32 of the top teams in the province competing.

The Valley Championships consisted of the top two teams from each the Valley’s four zones: South Okanagan (Osoyoos to Summerland), Central Okanagan (Kelowna and area), North Okanagan (Vernon to Revelstoke) and the West (Kamloops and area).

The Golds’ first game of the tournament was against the South Okanagan’s second ranked team, Princess Margaret Secondary from Penticton. The Golds blew away the competition with a final score of 84-38. Next, the Gold’s narrowly lost a 46-41 match against the Kelowna Secondary School Owls, the winners of the Central Okanagan zone and the number two ranked team in the province. The Golds secured their spot at provincials with two more wins against Valleyview Secondary, 52-44, and Sahali Secondary, 70-49, placing them third in the regional rankings..

Vaughn McManamna was recognized as a tournament all-star. Player of the game nominations also included Jonah Rivette and Leyton Boyd.

Overall this season, the Jr. Golds have put up an impressive record of 28 wins and just five total losses heading into the provincial championships.

