Kyle Chorlton (right, blue jersey) jumps to deflect a shot from Connor Johnson (left, blue jersey) back on target during a game against the Penticton Lakers in the Valley Championships. (Image contributed)

Jr. Golds take third in Valley Championships

Salmon Arm team moves to provincials after a near-undefeated regular season

The Salmon Arm Secondary Jr. Golds basketball team is headed for the provincial championships after a third-place finish at the Valley Championships.

After a near-perfect record in the regular season and multiple tournament wins this year, the Jr. Golds kept up the strong effort during the regional championship tournament, the Valley Championships held in Kelowna Feb. 15-16. The team placed third overall, earning a spot at the upcoming Provincial Championship in March. This tournament is the largest national Jr. Boys basketball event in western Canada, with 32 of the top teams in the province competing.

Read More: Salmon Arm Secondary Jr. Golds win zone championship

The Valley Championships consisted of the top two teams from each the Valley’s four zones: South Okanagan (Osoyoos to Summerland), Central Okanagan (Kelowna and area), North Okanagan (Vernon to Revelstoke) and the West (Kamloops and area).

The Golds’ first game of the tournament was against the South Okanagan’s second ranked team, Princess Margaret Secondary from Penticton. The Golds blew away the competition with a final score of 84-38. Next, the Gold’s narrowly lost a 46-41 match against the Kelowna Secondary School Owls, the winners of the Central Okanagan zone and the number two ranked team in the province. The Golds secured their spot at provincials with two more wins against Valleyview Secondary, 52-44, and Sahali Secondary, 70-49, placing them third in the regional rankings..

Vaughn McManamna was recognized as a tournament all-star. Player of the game nominations also included Jonah Rivette and Leyton Boyd.

Read More: Salmon Arm Golds defeat Rutland Voo Doos in season’s final home game

Overall this season, the Jr. Golds have put up an impressive record of 28 wins and just five total losses heading into the provincial championships.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap rock climbing gym opening Spring Break
Next story
Senior Golds climb rankings after Western Canada Tournament

Just Posted

Shuswap rock climbing gym opening Spring Break

Salmon Arm’s Gym of Rock to accommodate all ages and abilities

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Glimpses of sun expected on another wintry day

The sun will be peeking out from behind the clouds for the next few days

Larch Hills junior racers top Teck BC Midget Championships

Multiple top-five finishes contribute to aggregate team trophy

Pool plans disappoint Shuswap swim clubs

Mayor assures options for city rec centre only preliminary

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

5 Events to check out this weekend local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

Jr. Golds take third in Valley Championships

Salmon Arm team moves to provincials after a near-undefeated regular season

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000

But most analysts see a limited market for foldable-screen phones

Most Read