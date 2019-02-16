Curlers competing in the Salmon Arm Curling Centre’s Junior Bonspiel rush off the ice in a giant mob after a round of matches and a group photo session. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Junior Bonspiel sweeps away the winter blues in Salmon Arm

Youth curlers take to the ice for circus-themed sompetition

There might have been five or six lion tamers down at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre this weekend, but thankfully none of their lions showed up to interrupt the annual junior bonspiel.

Young curling competitors from across the Shuswap and Okanagan were on the ice this weekend, Feb. 16-17, competing in the club’s premiere junior event of the season. This year’s event featured a circus-themed costume contest, and many competitors came out in elaborate costumes as ringmasters, lion tamers, mimes, clowns and more.

Throughout the weekend, 24 teams in a few different junior divisions took a knee in the hack, making clean throws and sweeping the competition. Plenty of socialization was going on upstairs, and the sounds of friendly competition and motivational cheers echoed throughout the rink.

The first round took to the ice on Saturday, Feb. 16, with more matches and the championship game continuing on Sunday, Feb. 17.

 

Curlers competing in the Junior Bonspiel at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre gather for a group photo, many of them decked out in circus regalia to fit the theme of the bonspiel. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

