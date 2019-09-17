FILE - Canadian Olympic athlete Kaillie Humphries poses for a photo at the Olympic Summit in Calgary in 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Kaillie Humphries’ bid to be released by Canadian bobsleigh group denied

Humphries intended to compete for the United States

A Calgary judge has denied Kaillie Humphries’ bid to be released by Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.

The two-time Olympic bobsled champion asked the courts for an injunction forcing the national governing body of the sport to release her.

Humphries intended to compete for the United States.

The 34-year-old from Calgary has also filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the bobsleigh organization.

Her dispute arose from a harassment complaint she filed with the organization against a coach.

A BCS lawyer says there wasn’t enough evidence to support her claim.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

