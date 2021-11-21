Katz roars loud for West Kelowna in BCHL shutout over Salmon Arm

Owen Say made 21 saves for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, Nov. 20, but his team failed to score a goal as they fell 2-0 to the visiting West Kelowna Warriors at the Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler Image)

By Blake Friars, contributor

Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero scored a powerplay goal midway through the third period, and goaltender Justin Katz stopped all 26 shots he faced as the West Kelowna Warriors shut out the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 2-0 in B.C. Hockey League action Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Shaw Centre.

The win gave the Warriors a split of the weekend twinbill in the Shuswap. Salmon Arm took Friday’s opener, 6-3.

The first half of the opening 20 minutes went by in the blink of an eye, as it consisted of hardly any whistles. The Silverbacks got the first ‘Grade A’ scoring chance of the period. It came as Simon Tassy threaded a pass through the seam to Aidan Lindblad, but Katz was up to the task, keeping it scoreless.

The Warriors answered with a good scoring chance of their own. It was a mad scramble in front of Gorillas goalie Owen Say, and he somehow was able to keep the puck out without looking at the play, as it hit his back and stayed out. The Warriors got a late powerplay when Nathan Morin committed a hooking infraction in the offensive zone. Despite solid zone time, the Silverbacks were successful and killed it off. The Silverbacks outshot the Warriors 8-7.

In the second period, the Silverbacks got a pair of powerplays. First, Jayden Price went off for hooking; then Chase Dafoe took a tripping penalty midway through the frame. Despite incredible zone time and a mountain of shots, the Backs couldn’t solve Katz.

The final period came, and the game was still searching for the first goal. Three minutes into the third period Noah Serdachny was called for hooking, but the Silverbacks killed it off. Then midway through the third period, Santa Juana laid a hit on Warriors forward Tyler Cristall in front of the Silverbacks bench and was given a high-sticking penalty.

The Silverbacks almost killed it off, but Van Houtte-Cachero was able to tip home the Nicolas Ardanaz point shot for the first goal of the hockey game, Felix Trudeau picked up the second assist. The Silverbacks got a powerplay with six minutes to go in the third and did just about everything but score.

Then in the final minute of the game, with Say pulled, Lucas Matta bobbled the puck at the line, and it was very close to being a hand pass, as Cristall gloved to a wide-open John Evans, who put home the empty-net marker to put the game out of reach. Say made 21 stops for the Silverbacks.

The Backs fall to 11-3-1 on the season and will be back in action on Wednesday at home against the Vernon Vipers before hitting the road to Wenatchee for three games in three nights.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat West Kelowna Warriors 6-3 on home ice

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Silverbacks double up Vernon Vipers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHLSalmon Arm SilverbacksWest Kelowna Warriors