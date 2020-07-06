Jacob Rubuliak (left) bikes up Knox Mountain alongside another cyclist. (Contributed)

Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘everesting’ record

Jacob Rubuliak, 17, rode up and down Knox Mountain 38-and-a-half times, the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest

Knox Mountain may not be Everest but for one Kelowna cyclist, it’s pretty close.

Jacob Rubuliak, 17, spent Sunday on Knox Mountain setting the Canadian record for “everesting,” a cycling record in which on one day, on one hill, you must climb the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest, the Earth’s highest mountain above sea-level.

He climbed the 8848 metres in 9 hours and 33 minutes, riding up and down Knox 38-and-a-half times.

The extra half was a failsafe, in case the app on his phone measuring elevation didn’t match the elevation on his GPS.

The 17-year-old beat the previous record by almost 25 minutes.

Watch a video of Rubuliak’s triumph below.

READ MORE: Kelowna Secondary football star, water skier, signs with University of Calgary

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Kelowna high school football star, water skier, signs with University of Calgary
Next story
NHL says 35 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

Just Posted

Vehicle incident stalls traffic on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Drive BC reports road closed, assessment underway

Sicamous business duo broaden downtown beach vibe

Jody Boychuk and Eddy Johnston enjoying bigger, brighter Sicamous location

Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

No abandoned Seadoo found on Okanagan lake

Vernon Search and Rescue crews and RCMP unable to find reported abandoned Seadoo on Kal Lake

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Following incident at sea, fishing lodge says it will reopen despite Haida travel ban

QCL reopens July 10, says president; Haida chief councillor describes ‘dangerous’ boating encounter

Lake Country man facing charges after bear mace incident

The 23-year-old man has since been released from police custody

NHL says 35 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

Positive rate for the league is just under 6%

Peachland Farmers’ Market sees good turnout despite challenging times

Unpredictable weather and pandemic concerns aren’t stopping people from enjoying the market

RCMP investigate bear spray assault outside Penticton pub

Two patrons assaulted with bear spray outside Nanaimo Avenue pub

Editorial: Silver lining to those rain clouds

Heavy rains prolong high water but reduce wildfire risk in Shuswap

Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘everesting’ record

Jacob Rubuliak, 17, rode up and down Knox Mountain 38-and-a-half times, the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest

New Mount Revelstoke National Park campground opening July 15

It’s the first campground built in a mountain national park in over half a century

Most Read