Kelowna high schooler races to Track Cycling Nationals gold

Noah Rubuliak is as strong on the track as he is on the trails

Kelowna high school student Noah Rubuliak has been dominating the cycling world recently.

While he is most known for his speed on dirt trails, Rubuliak brought home five medals, including gold, at the 2022 Junior Track Cycling Nationals Championship earlier this month in Milton, ON.

The teen competed against the best under-17 cyclists from across Canada with his teammates from B.C., winning the Keirin, a high-speed, tactical sprint race known for its crashes.

Rubuliak and B.C. cycling team mate before a race (Noah Rubuliak/Submitted)

“I raced quite smart,” said Rubuliak, “when the time was right I went for it.”

Noah Rubuliak after winning the Keirin event (Noah Rubuliak/Submitted)

Even though he spends most of his time riding bikes, Rubuliak said that he has little experience riding on the banked wooden track of a velodrome, since Kelowna doesn’t have one.

Rubuliak leading a race (Noah Rubuliak/Submitted)

“It was a low-stress event,” said Rubuliak about having no expectations for the weekend of competition.

He trusted his training and B.C. cycling teammates, taking the experience one pedal stroke at a time.

Rubuliak also brought home medals in team events, adding that he enjoyed being a part of such a strong team.

“We were all strong and worked well together,” said Rubuliak.

The champion mountain biker has a summer of racing ahead back on the trails at the Canada Cup cross country mountain bike series and the Canadian Enduro Series. You can follow his progress on Instagram at @noah_rubuliak.

