Kelowna native helps Swiss volleyball club to 1st title in team history

Kelowna’s Samuel Taylor-Parks (#3) helped lead Volley Schoenenwerd to their first championship in team history in Switzerland. (Joerg Oegerli/Contributed)

A volleyball player from Kelowna made history in Switzerland last month.

25-year-old Kelowna native Samuel Taylor-Parks helped lead Volley Schoenenwerd in Switzerland to their first ever championship in club history.

Behind Taylor-Parks, Volley Schoenenwerd finished third in the regular season and made it to the finals to face defending champion Volley Amriswi. The match went to five sets, with Taylor-Parks finishing second in scoring, leading to the club’s first title.

In just his second season overseas, it was the second straight year that the middle blocker led a team to their first championship in their history. He also helped a team in Austria win a national title in 2022.

He is now looking to do achieve the same accomplishment for the third consecutive year as he plans to play in the Czech Republic for the 2023 season.

Before heading overseas in 2022, Taylor-Parks went to Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops from 2014 to 2020.

