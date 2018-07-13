Kelowna Pony Club hosts cross-country rally in Salmon Arm

The Kelowna Pony Club is bringing their next cross-country rally to Salmon Arm, offering world-class horse and rider education to equestrians of all skill levels.

The Kelowna club is a local branch of the International Pony Club whose members are recognized for their expertise not only in riding but also in horse care and knowledge. At cross-country rallies the club offers lessons in basic riding techniques, advanced riding and jumping, as well as proper horse care and basic diagnosing of common ailments such as horse colic.

The club’s cross-country rallies are held once a month in Salmon Arm and offer a chance for members to take their horses out for a good ride and keep them in shape and trained for jumping and showing events. In addition, they welcome the public to attend the rallies where they will offer lessons for everyone from beginners to advanced riders.

Sharon Walters of the Kelowna Pony Club says the lessons are geared towards the skill levels of the rider and even those who would be starting at square one are encouraged to join in if they are interested in horses.

Beginner riders will be taught the basics of interacting with and controlling horses, while those with a little experience can learn the basics of jumping and other stylish riding techniques.

Some of the club’s instructors are certified with degree level knowledge in horse care and can give lessons for beginners on basic horse care and more advanced lessons for show riders or rodeo riders interested in learning how to build and preserve a horse’s muscular strength or spot common ailments or minor injuries.

Walters says the club has members as young as seven who can effectively take a horse’s pulse, temperature and respiratory measurements after receiving their lessons.

While the club calls Kelowna its home, they travel to Salmon Arm and other areas across the Okanagan and Shuswap regions to bring their horses out to ride in some much-needed open space where they can set up jumps, fences and other obstacles.

The upcoming cross-country rally in Salmon Arm will be held on July 21 at Woodcreek Equestrian, 561 60 St. SE, with more rallies planned for Aug. 18 and Sept. 1. Cost is $50 per person for a full day of riding and lessons. For more information, visit the Kelowna Pony Club on Facebook or call 250-300-5446

