Rori Denness throws a javelin during BC Summer Games in 2016. (Black Press Media file photo)

Kelowna ready to back bid for 2026 BC Summer Games

If the bid is accepted, it would mark the fourth time Kelowna has been chosen to host the event

The 2026 BC Summer Games could be coming to Kelowna.

On Monday (Feb. 8), council endorsed city staff’s plans to submit a bid to host the games for what would be the event’s fourth appearance in Kelowna.

Typically, host cities generate $1.5–2 million in spinoff revenue and the BC Games Society offers a legacy fund towards local projects after the games conclude.

The last time the event was held in Kelowna was in 2008, and the city received a legacy fund of $66,000 to go towards local projects.

While staff described the bid as an extremely competitive process, Coun. Maxine DeHart was optimistic.

“I think it’s excellent, I’m really excited about it and I have no doubt that we’re going to get it.”

Council approved the setting aside $110,000 in its major events program to meet the required financial commitment if chosen as the host city.

School District 23 supported the bid, offering the use of school facilities at no cost. Local sports organizations and the tourism industry were also in favour of the city’s endeavour.

