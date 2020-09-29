Luke Schenn appeared in 189 WHL regular-season games all with the Rockets over three seasons (2005-08), collecting 68 points (12G, 56A) and 323 penalty minutes.

Kelowna Rockets alumni Luke Schenn wins Stanley Cup

Schenn is the fifth Rocket alumni in history to hoist the trophy

Luke Schenn became the fifth-ever Kelowna Rocket alumni member to hoist the Stanley Cup on Monday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman helped defeated Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars 2-0 in game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to capture their second championship in franchise history.

Schenn joined the Lightning as a free agent last summer, playing in 25-regular season games as well as 11 games in the playoffs where he collected a pair of assists.

Drafted 20th overall by the Rockets in the first round of the 2004 WHL Bantam Draft, Schenn went on to appear in 189 WHL regular-season games all with the Rockets over three seasons, collecting 68 points (12G, 56A) and 323 penalty minutes.

Schenn became the highest NHL draft pick in Rockets history when the Toronto Maple Leafs traded up to selected the Saskatoon, Sask. product 5th overall at the 2008 NHL Draft.

Scott Parker (2001), Travis Moen (2007), Duncan Keith (2010, 2013, 2015), Madison Bowey (2018) and now Schenn (2020) have all won the Stanley Cup.

READ MORE: Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Rocket Leon Draisaitl named NHL’s best

NHL

