Kelowna Rockets ‘breakaway’ from AM 1150 and score a new home on the airwaves

WHL broadcasts to move from AM 1150 to 104.7 The Lizard

The goal horns, cheers and jeers at Kelowna Rockets games will soon be found on a different dial.

With radio broadcasting rights up in the air after an expired contract, the WHL team has opted to end its relationship with AM 1150, and team up with 104.7 The Lizard, according to Bell Media general manager of the B.C. Interior, Ken Kilcullen.

“We made a very competitive offer in return for a new agreement, but in the end, Rockets management made the decision to go in a different direction,” said Kilcullen.

The Rockets have been broadcast on the AM 1150 airwaves for over two decades, most recently signing a three-year agreement in March of 2019. Regan Bartel has been the voice of the Kelowna Rockets for the vast majority of that period, though it is unknown at this time whether Bartel will continue under the new contract.

Capital News has reached out to Bartel for comment.

The Lizard is owned by the Jim Pattison Group.

The news comes at the heels of the recently-announced regular-season schedule for the Rockets, which will open up its season at Prospera Place against the Portland Winterhawks on Sept. 24.

READ MORE: ‘Curiouser and curiouser’: Mad Tea Party in Lake Country caught on Google

READ MORE: PODCAST: Legendary B.C. businessman Jim Pattison still going strong at age 92

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownahockeyKelowna RocketsRadioWHL