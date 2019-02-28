Kelowna Rockets fuel up for busy weekend

The Kelowna Rockets are in store for a busy weekend as they play three games in as many days. The Rockets will face the Vancouver Giants Friday night before returning home to face the Portland Winterhawks Saturday and Sunday.

Kelowna picked up two wins last weekend as they downed the Spokane Chiefs 4-3 in a shootout Friday night and shutout the Kamloops Blazers 2-0 Saturday night at home. Goaltender James Porter says that the Rockets have to be ready to go out of the gate.

“Being off this week we need to come ready and prepared for when it comes to game time in Vancouver,” said Porter. “It’s going to be a big game, with two very important points on the line. Right after that, we come home and we need to be ready for Portland. We’re excited to get going after having the week off.”

The Rockets will face the Giants Friday night at the Langley Events Centre, puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna has already played the Vancouver six times this season, the Giants hold the edge in the season series.

They’ll then wrap up their regular season schedules with a home and home series against each other starting March 15 at the Langley Events Centre, they’ll then return to Kelowna for the final game the next night.

The Portland Winterhawks will host the Spokane Chiefs Friday night before heading to Kelowna. They’ll play the Rockets at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday and 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday will be the final time that the Rockets face the Winterhawks during the regular season this year. Portland is up in the season series.

The two played back to back games at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in November. Portland blanked the Rockets 3-0 Nov. 10 and then defeated them 4-2 the next night.

The Winterhawks currently sit in second place in the U.S. Division with a 37-17-3-3 record and 80 points. They trail the first place Everett Silvertips by eight points.

There are tickets still available for both home games this weekend.

