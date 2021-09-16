Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets home opener pushed

Fans will need to wait a little longer for regular-season action

Fans of the Kelowna Rockets will have to wait just a little bit longer to catch them back on home ice in regular-season action.

The planned Oct. 1 home-opener against the Vancouver Giants is being pushed to Nov. 3, meaning the Rockets will now start the 2021-22 campaign on the road against the Victoria Royals on Oct. 8.

The first home game is now Oct. 15, against the rival Kamloops Blazers.

Fans won’t need to wait until next month to get back into Prospera Place, however. The pre-season starts at home on Sept. 17, with the Rockets facing the Victoria Royals. It will be the first time the Rockets are playing in front of fans in 551 days.

Tickets for all three pre-season contests are on sale now at kelownarockets.com.

All fans attending Rockets games will be required to abide by provincial health orders, including mandated masks and the B.C. vaccine card. Those going to games will need to be fully immunized.

