Kelowna Rockets reveal 2021-22 training camp roster

The Kelowna Rockets have released the club’s 2021-22 training camp roster.

The training camp roster consists of 38 players, with on-ice sessions starting Sept. 8. The camp is closed off to the public, and it starts on Tuesday (Sept. 7) and runs until Sept. 12.

Goaltenders:

Nicholas Cristiano

Justin Dueck

Alex Scheiwiller

Cole Schwebius

Cole Tisdale

Defencemen:

John Babcock

Elias Carmichael

Jackson DeSouza

Logan Dochuk

Noah Dorey

Tyson Feist

Wyatt Homeniuk

Will Irvine

Jake Lee

Jace Moffatt

Caden Price

Jackson Romeril

Jackson Smith

Forwards:

Scott Cousins

Andrew Cristall

Ethan Ernst

Nolan Flamand

Max Graham

Rilen Kovacevic

Grady Lenton

Mark Liwiski

Turner McMillen

Will Munro

Ethan Neutens

Pavel Novak

Marcus Pacheco

Jake Poole

Steel Quiring

Max Sanford

Gabriel Szturc

Dylan Wightman

Hayden Wilm

Trevor Wong

The Rockets’ regular season begins on Oct. 2, where they play the Everett Silvertips at home. Information regarding tickets for the season is available here. Their preseason begins on Sept. 15 in Vancouver, before hosting the Victoria Royals on Sept. 17.

Kelowna’s Prospera Place arena will require all guests, staff and employees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 if they wish to attend events hosted at the arena, which includes Kelowna Rockets games.

READ MORE: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine required to enter Kelowna’s Prospera Place

READ MORE: 4 Kelowna Rockets heading to NHL training camps

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelowna Rockets