(From left) Kyle Topping, Kaedan Korczak and Nolan Foote display the Kelowna Rockets new jerseys ahead of the 2019-2020 season. (Kelowna Rockets Images)

Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

The Rockets get the new looks when the regular season starts Sept. 21

It’s a new year for the Kelowna Rockets and with that comes a new look.

The team unveiled the new jerseys for the upcoming Memorial Cup season which feature three new sets of uniforms: a red jersey which will become the team’s away jersey, a white home jersey which will have black shoulders added and a new pink jersey which will be worn specifically for the Rockets’ Canadian Cancer Society Pink in the Rink games.

“We haven’t made very many changes to our jerseys over the years,” said Rockets president Bruce Hamilton.

“The home white one is a bigger change for us, we wanted to get a little more black on the shoulders. The red has always been a popular jersey, I think that it adds more colour to the arena.”

READ MORE: Rockets sign import pick ahead of Memorial Cup season

READ MORE: Martial arts growing for Okanagan dojo as they celebrate 10th anniversary

The new jerseys come from hockey appareal brandCCM’s Quicklite jersey technology. The Rockets’ uniforms offer increased durability and a better range of motion while on the ice.

Kelowna’s new sweaters will be worn once the regular season starts on Sept. 21. The home-opener will also double as the first Pink in the Rink game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this season. The event benefits the Canadian Cancer Society which will auction off the game-worn jerseys will the money raised going to the CIBC Run for the Cure.

“The success of this game over the last nine seasons wouldn’t be what it is without the fans,” said Rockets director of marketing Anne-Marie Hamilton.

“Together we’ve raised over $75,000 for CIBC’s Run for the Cure, and we’re hoping to hit $100,000 this season.”

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game on Sept. 21 for giveaways and support.

READ MORE: Okanagan draws in Metro Vancouver softball star

Retail versions of the new jerseys will be available online and at the Rockets shop Thursday afternoon.

Kelowna’s pre-season starts Friday night at Prospera Place against Victoria.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sudden Impact: Whitecaps fall 2-1 to Montreal

Just Posted

Rats rear their pointy heads in Salmon Arm

City joins neighbouring B.C. Interior communities coping with repellent rodents

Professional development days not time off for Shuswap teachers

School District #83 explains purpose of Pro-D days and their benefit to staff, students

Shuswap man seriously injured in trailer explosion

Rolf Manthey in intensive care in Kamloops, fundraiser begun to help with expenses

Alberta man fined after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Police say 28-year-old Calgary resident fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries

CSRD open house to focus on Centennial Field

Questions from public will be answered at Sept. 12 event at Shuswap Lake Estates

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

The Rockets get the new looks when the regular season starts Sept. 21

Stranded passengers could sue Swoop for plane debacle

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

South Okanagan woman pampering pets that are living a ruff life

Cassondra Lang believes everyone deserves some grooming attention

Okanagan man allegedly bear-sprays victim, starts random bar fights

The victim jumped into the lake for relief and waited for officials to arrive

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mainly sunny, afternoon clouds

Your weather forecast for Thursday, August 29th, 2019.

Most Read