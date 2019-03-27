Kelowna to host Skate Canada International

Kelowna will host 2019 Skate Canada International.

First held in 1973, Skate Canada International is the second competition in the annual International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figuring Skating series. The other events take place in the United States, Finland, Japan, Russia and France.

Each skater/team can be assigned a maximum of two events. Skaters are awarded points based on their placements at their events. The top six from each discipline (men, women, pair and ice dance) qualify for the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final.

“Skate Canada International will welcome some of the best skaters from around the world and we are more than confident that the city of Kelowna will be a gracious host and help us create an unforgettable event,” said Debra Armstrong, CEO, Skate Canada.

“We are so proud to host some of the greatest skaters from around the world and we look forward to seeing them perform on a national stage here in Kelowna,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“Kelowna’s young figure skaters will be inspired by the elite international talent on display, and our whole community will be energized by the experience of hosting this major sporting event for the second time in five years.”

Tourism Kelowna said in a press release that Skate Canada International will generate more than $3 million in revenue for businesses in Kelowna.

The event will take place at Prospera Place from October 25 to 27 tickets will be available at www.selectyourtickets.com

