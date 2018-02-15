Tess Critchlow finished ninth in her first apperance at the Olympic Games. -Image: Natasha Torres

Kelowna’s Critchlow cracks top 10 in Olympic debut

Critchlow makes small final in snowboard cross in South Korea, finishes ninth

Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow proved to be among the world’s best in her first ever appearance at the Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old Critchlow finished ninth overall in the women’s snowboard cross Friday in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Critchlow, who refined her craft training and competing at Big White, placed third out of six racers in the small final.

Critchlow advanced through qualifications and the quarterfinals to place fourth in the semis, just one spot shy of reaching the big final.

Critchlow has four top-10 career finishes on the World Cup snownboard cross circuit.

Kelowna's Critchlow cracks top 10 in Olympic debut

