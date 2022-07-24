The photo finish shows Canada taking gold in the men’s 4x100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon July 15-25, 2022 (World Athletics photo finish)

Kelowna’s Jerome Blake sprints to victory with Team Canada

The World Athletics Championship is being held in Oregon July 15-25

  • Jul. 24, 2022 10:20 a.m.
  • Sports

Kelowna’s Jerome Blake and his relay team found themselves victorious Saturday (July 23) in a photo finish race.

Canada won the gold medal in the men’s 4×100 relay at the World Athletics Championships taking place in Oregon.

Blake, alongside Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse, found themselves in a tight race with the United States who took home silver.

Ultimately, team Canada won with a time of 37.48 seconds.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
