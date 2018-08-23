Kevin Stinson wins PGA of BC Championship

Kevin Stinson of the Cheam Mountain Golf Course in Chilliwack won the PGA of BC Championship at Talking Rock Golf Course in Chase with a score of nine under after two days of play. (PGA of BC photo)

The PGA of B.C. Championship hit the greens at Talking Rock Golf Course in Chase Aug. 20-21, bringing one of the most prestigious golf events in the province to the Shuswap.

In total, 82 golfers from across the province flocked to Chase for their shot at the provincial title, with Kevin Stinson of the Cheam Mountain Golf Course in Chilliwack emerging victorious with a score of nine under after two days of play.

Staff at the Talking Rock Golf Course were excited to have so many professional players tee off on their course, and club pro Adam Blair says the event was a success thanks to some timely clearing of the smoky skies.

“It went amazingly, it was fantastic to see the smoke clear up Monday morning. The course was fantastic, players seemed to really enjoy it,” Blair said.

Blair was looking forward to seeing how other pros handled the course and hearing their feedback, which was apparently full of positive reactions.

“Everybody was really positive about the course, our maintenance crew really went above and beyond to get the course in its best shape and best conditions,” he said. “The guys really loved the layout. And I think everyone enjoys coming up to the property, they’re able to just park the car for a few days and play some golf, eat some good meals – we have it all here.”

Blair hopes to see the PGA back at Talking Rock for another major tournament in the future, and is thankful for all the community support that helped staff get the course ready for this championship.

“My biggest thank you goes to all the people in the community who came out to volunteer and to watch; the community really rallied around this,” Blair said.

Talking Rock Golf Course hosts another PGA event Aug. 30, the PGA of Canada RBC Scramble.

The top two qualifiers at the Shuswap event earn a spot at the national scramble in Nova Scotia.

