Kids invited to free Try Hockey program in Salmon Arm

BC Hockey’s Try Program for kids five to 12 who haven’t skated before is being offered in Salmon Arm in August. (File photo)

Young people who have never played hockey before will have a chance to try it out in August.

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association announced that BC Hockey has approved the Try Hockey Program for Aug. 23 and 24 in Salmon Arm.

The free program is for kids ages five to 12 years old. Groups will be limited to 15 players so those interested are asked to register soon. The male group will run 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the females, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

It’s a chance to learn basic hockey skills while having fun.

Sessions will be held in the Spectator rink at Shaw Centre.

The association states the program is for players who did not take part in the Try Hockey Program last April.

Players must provide their own equipment. Parents will be able to assist in the dressing room and then watch from the stands, a change from previous COVID-19 restrictions.

Equipment needed includes: helmet with cage, neck guard, elbow pads, hockey pants, shin pads, hockey socks, skates and stick. Shoulder pads are optional. Minor hockey can provide hockey socks and jerseys if needed. Participants are asked to ensure their skates have been recently sharpened.

For more information or to register, contact Roy Sakaki at the minor hockey office at saminorhockey@shaw.ca.

