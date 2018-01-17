Down 0-3 midway through the third period, Chase Heat’s Tyler Collens races in to the North Okanagan Knights zone. He attempts to split Drayton Martin, left, and Alec McLeod with the puck, looking to get the Heat on the scoreboard. - Image credit: Rick Koch photo

KIJHL prospects shine in showcase game

Top players for Kootenay and Okanagan conferences put best skate forward.

SCOTT KOCH

CONTRIBUTOR

The weekend of Jan. 12 to 14 was action-packed with a KIJHL Prospects Game and banquet, as well as the league’s semi-annual executive meeting.

The Prospects Game is a showcase of the best 16- to 18-year-old players from the Kootenay and Okanagan Conferences meeting to flash their talent and skills. Scouts from the NHL, WHL, BCHL and colleges were in attendance to view potential prospective additions to their rosters. They weren’t disappointed as the fast and high-calibre of play thrilled the packed stands at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna.

Heat director of hockey operations Brad Fox coordinated the event for the second year in a row. Fox was the keynote speaker at the Showcase Banquet, and those in attendance provided rave reviews on his “Underdog” theme. Fox, the never- quit believer, provided underdog stories from his years of experience. That included undrafted players who now represent Canada at the Olympics, to 19-year-old rookies at the Junior B level who went on to receive scholarships and go into law, all because they didn’t believe in giving up.

Heat goaltender Conor Webb from Vernon was selected to play for the Okanagan Conference that was managed by Fox.

The 13th and 14th were busy with franchise representatives dealing with the future of the league. A strategic plan is in the development stages to set the league on a new and exciting course in the future.

The KIJHL is considered a top development league in Canada and the goal is to maintain that reputation and improve on it. Chase was represented with the president, general manager and head coach in attendance.

In other news, the Heat clashed in Chase with the North Okanagan Knights from Armstrong on Friday night the 12th.

The local’s lack-lustre effort resulted in a 4-1 loss in front of 285 fans.

Based on sales in the “Wobbly Pop Emporium,” fans attempted to drown their angst and sorrow during the evening’s ‘F’-rated performance.

Those fans will enjoy a weekend off as the Heat head to the South Okanagan to clash with Osoyoos and Summerland.

Next home game in Chase is Friday the 26th versus the 100 Mile House Wranglers, where 10 gallons of head gear will be in fashion. Saddle up and ride down to the barn for the night, parking is free.

