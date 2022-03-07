King’s Christian School seniors girls basketball team impresses at provincials

Coach says team exceeded expectations this season and can build on its success

King’s Christian School senior girls basketball team won three of their four games at the Single “A” Girls Provincials tournament in Kelowna. (Contributed)

King’s Christian School senior girls basketball team made school history by qualifying for the Single “A” Girls Provincials this past week.

They went on to play very well at the tournament, which recently took place in Kelowna March 2-5.

King’s lost a close game on opening day, which put them on the consolation side of the bracket. But they went on to win their next three games to finish 3-1 at the tournament.

King’s took home the 9th place plaque, and Grade 9 player Moriah Jansen was named one of the provincial tournament MVPs. Jansen averaged 35 points per game at the tournament, along with double digit rebounds.

“This year has far exceeded any expectations I had going into the season,” said coach Cristie Jansen. “I’ve known this is a special group of young ladies with tremendous potential and a great work ethic, but wow! I’m so proud!”

With no Grade 12 players on the team, King’s hopes to build on their success in the years to come.

