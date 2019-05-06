Madison DeWitt winds up for a pitch while wearing the uniform of her club softball team, the TriCity Titans. (Contributed)

Ladies fastball tournament coming to Sicamous

Teams from around B.C. will travel to Sicamous to compete in fast-paced softball action

The 29th annual Sicamous Ladies Open Fastball Tournament is set for Finlayson Park on the weekend of May 25-26.

Twelve teams from Alberta and B.C. will battle it out, the tournament starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday. May 26.

Teams will be coming to Sicamous to compete from Delta, Cranbrook, White Rock, Victoria, Calgary, Kelowna, Coquitlam, Steveston, New Westminster and Langley.

Local softball pitcher Madison Dewitt will be playing with her club team, the TriCity Titans, based in Coquitlam.

Dewitt, who was named the top pitcher at the U16 Canadian Championship last August, will be looking for some local fan support as she and her team battle against the best teams in western Canada. The Titans play at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at diamond 3.

Joni Dewitt and the local 4-H club will be running the concession and all the games will be held at Finlayson Park.

There is no charge for admission as the public is encouraged to come out and watch some great women’s fastball.

-Submitted by Jake Dewitt.

