Owen Cuthbert-Mayrhofer brought home a silver medal from the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Jiu-Jitsu Con 2023. (contributed)

Lake Country athletes bring home hardware from international jiu-jitsu con

The event was held in Las Vegas over the Labour Day weekend

Lake Country Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brought home several medals from the recent International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Jiu-Jitsu Con.

Held in Las Vegas, Nevada over the Labour Day weekend, three local athletes made the podium amongst thousands of athletes from across the world.

In the World Master’s Championships for athletes over 30, Jeff Cuthbert took the gold in the Blue Belt Men’s Super-Heavyweight category. Cuthbert also won the silver medal in the Men’s Blue Belt Absolute division.

Also in the Master’s, Piera Chiola won silver in the Blue Belt Women’s Lightweight category, losing her final match 0-2.

One Lake Country youth brought home some hardware. Owen Cuthbert-Mayrhofer brought home the silver medal in the Teen 2 Yellow Belt Boy’s Light-Featherweight class.

