Lakeshore Racquets Club hosts the 23rd Credit Union Cup

The Lakeshore Racquets Club in Summerland hosted the 23rd annual Credit Union Cup ladies doubles tennis tournament on Sept. 14.
A total of 20 teams from throughout the Okanagan Valley, Kamloops, and Victoria took part in 42 matches.
Despite the rain, players were able to play all the matches, however, the customary two-day tournament became a 12-hour, one-day marathon of games.
The Summerland Credit Union is the major sponsor of the tournament. In addition, Summerland’s recreation department cleaned and reserved the courts for the tournaments.
A Division: Winners: Carolyn Goff, Victoria; Krista Martens, Kelowna; Runners-up Meryl Ogden, Vernon; Brenda Dean, Victoria.
B Division: Winners: Lisa Sousa, Vernon; Barb Klopfenstein, Vernon; Runners-up: Debbie Hall, Penticton; Lori Grant, Penticton.
