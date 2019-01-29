Larch Hills skiers top rankings in second round of Teck BC Cup

The Larch Hills Junior Race Team attended the second BC Cup race of the season this weekend hosted by Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club at the Mount Macpherson Ski Area just a few minutes South of Revelstoke. The first day of Nordic skiing consisted of a short interval sprint qualifier followed by Kings Court style sprints. Traditionally the Kings Court sprints see 4-6 skiers face off in a short sprint, and then after each round the skiers are moved up or down in heats depending on their finish allowing all skiers to ski multiple times. However, a large turnout of skiers meant the race organizers had to change the format to elimination rounds as there were too many skiers to have everyone complete all rounds. Masters skiers competed in a 5km classic interval start race.
Sunday saw the temperature turn a bit colder and skiers faced icy conditions and increased difficulty on the newly developed race trails at Mount Macpherson. In addition to new race trails the ski area also had expanded parking and a new, gentler beginner trail to get out of the stadium and access trails. Day 2 of the BC Cup #2 was a freestyle mass start ski over varying distances depending on age. Distances ranged from 1.5 km for the youngest Atom skiers up to two laps of the 5km course for the oldest.
The Larch Hills Junior Race Team sent over 85 skiers to the event and had many top 5 finishes, including first-place finishes by Kai Cadden, Isaac Engel, Ian Orchard, Jeremiah Bucher, Trond May, Ben Van Bergeyk, Sheila Corbett, Arlo and Thola Heckrodt, Gideon Breugem, Reese Major, Sophia Van Varseveld, Natalie Wilkie and Tom Hansen.
Larch Hills will host the final BC Cup championship races over March 1-3, while the next two events on the team’s race calendar are the Western’s hosted by Telemark Nordic in West Kelowna (February 8-10) and the Tech BC Midgets Championships hosted by Sovereign Lake Nordic Feb. 16-17.
Submitted by Brad Calkins
Audrey Liebich of the Larch Hills Nordic club grins ear to ear while racing in the Teck BC Cup #2 at the Revelstoke Nordic Club. (Brad Calkins photo)
Gideon Breugem (right) of the Larch Hills Nordic Club skis alongside a competitor during the peewee boys races at the Teck BC Cup #2 in Revelstoke. (Brad Calkins photo)
Lys Milne of the Larch Hills Nordic Club competing in the juvenile girls races during the Teck BC Cup #2 in Revelstoke. (Brad Calkins photo)