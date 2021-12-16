Larch Hills Nordic Society hosts grand opening of newly lit trails

Event marking completion of first two phases to take place Saturday, Dec. 18

The Larch Hills Nordic Society’s trail lighting project will see to the illumination of just over six kilometres of trail. (Larch Hills Nordic Society image)

Cross-country skiing after dusk at Larch Hills will be a lot brighter along select routes where the first phases of an ongoing trail lighting project are now complete.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, the Larch Hills Nordic Society (LHNS) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of loops one and two of the new trail lighting system, and to thank everyone who has contributed to the project.

Phase 1 and 2 of the project involved the placement of LED light standards along approximately 3.4 kilometres of trail. The total project involves lighting just over six kilometres of trail.

To date, the LHNS has raised approximately $600,000 towards the project, which early on was estimated to cost about $100,000 per kilometre of trail.

Work on phases three and four is expected to begin in late spring 2022, and be ready for the 2022-23 ski season.

Fore more information, visit www.skilarchhills.ca.

cross country skiingShuswap