Olivia Papworth closely examines set of skis at the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s ski and board consignment sale on Saturday, Oct. 26. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Larch Hills Nordic Society hosts ski and board swap fundraiser

Money raised goes towards junior race team

The lineup to get into a local ski and board swap event today flowed out the door and onto the street.

The fundraiser was hosted at The Gathering Place next to the Broadview Evangelical Free Church in Salmon Arm. The consignment sale event has served as a fundraiser for the Larch Hills Nordic Society for over 30 years. Money raised at the event will go towards the society’s junior race team to cover travel costs and gear.

“It’s a good way to recycle here within the community,” said Cam Brown, the fundraiser’s organizer. “A lot of people can’t afford to buy new, so people come here.”

Along with boards, skis and poles, customers could buy a wide range of winter sports equipment like skates, helmets and winter garments.

The line to get into Larch Hills Nordic Society’s ski and board consignment sale on Saturday, Oct. 26. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Member of the Larch Hills Nordic Society Abbi May helps Toshie Okada chose a set of skis at the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s ski and board consignment sale on Saturday, Oct. 26. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Larch Hills Nordic Society hosts ski and board swap fundraiser

Money raised goes towards junior race team

