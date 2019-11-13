Larch Hills Nordic Society welcomes new operations manager

The newest addition to the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s managerial staff has a passion for the outdoors and comes from a diverse background of business and volunteer organizations.

Karen Tanchak started working at the nordic society on Monday, Nov. 4, filling the organization’s newest role of operations manager. Tanchak moved to the area in 2004 and, along with being involved with women’s soccer, she began cross-country skiing at Larch Hills. In addition to skiing, Tanchak has also been enjoying the hills on snowshoes.

Since the position is so new, Tanchak is charged with determining what her role will be. So far tasks range from meeting and greeting with visitors to the hills, to iaising between board members and the public and working closely with staff maintaining the ski trails.

Previously, Tanchak worked at Simon Fraser University in the department of finance and owned her own bookkeeping business. In 2015 she became a certified therapeutic riding instructor and founded a therapeutic riding program which she still runs in the summer.

“I am looking forward to it,” Tanchak said. “I know where the volunteer executives are coming from and how passionate they need to be to put the number of hours in that they do.”

She enjoys participating in community organizations and sits on various boards including the BC Therapeutic Riding Association.

“I look forward to meeting members of the Larch Hills Nordic Society and learning more,” she said.

