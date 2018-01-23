Konrad van Varseveld leads a pack of skiers up a hill during a sprint event at the Western Canadian Championships in Red Deer Alberta. -image credit: photo contributed

Larch Hills racers return triumphant from Westerns

Numerous wins for local skiers

Twenty-eight racers from the Larch Hills Nordic Cross-Country Junior Race Team competed in Red Deer AB Jan. 19-21 in the Western Canadian Championships.

Due to experienced coaches, supportive parents, a talented wax team and, most of all, dedicated athletes, Larch Hills enjoyed excellent results.

In Friday’s skate sprints the top-five finishers in their respective age categories were: Claire van Bergyk, Trond May and Zara Bucher who each finished first; Maggie Rodwell who was second; Julianne Moore and Jeremiah Bucher who picked up a third place finish, Konrad van Varseveld in fourth, and Ian van Bergyk who finished fifth.

In Saturday’s classic mass start race, the top-five finishers in their respective age categories were: Van Varseveld with a first-place finish, Jacob Hepburn finishing second and Jeremiah Bucher in fourth for his age category. The Larch Hills Midget girls swept the podium with Julianne Moore in first place followed by Samantha Vukadinovic and Zara Bucher.

Van Varseveld, Moore,Vukadinovic and Bucher each earned first-place in Sunday’s relay skate race. Other top-five finishers were Rodwell and Jacob Hepburn in second, Maggie Beckner, Calvin Hepburn, Zara Bucher and Katie Thielman in third. Natalie Wilkie finished fourth and Hilary Vukadinovic finished fifth alongside Teslyn Bates.

Salmon Arm can be proud of their cross-country ski team, which consistently performs extremely well against teams from across Canada.

