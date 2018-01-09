Larch Hills skiers race in Whistler

Last weekend marked the first in the BC Cup series of cross-country ski races.

Skiers from all over the province competed to earn points towards aggregates for the ski season. Skiers must compete in four different races to be eligible for an overall aggregate.

Each weekend of racing has two races and this past weekend, the Hollyburn Cross Country Ski Club hosted the first race in this series at Whistler Olympic Park. The weather forecast looked a little dismal but, in the end, the rain held off on Saturday with only minor drizzle falling for a short time and then Sunday saw lots of fresh snow.

Saturday was an interval start classic technique race and Sunday was a mass start free technique race. In these races, the first five skiers in each category are recognized, and even though the Larch Hills Junior Ski Team had a smaller representation of skiers than at local races, they took home an impressive amount of hardware — 68 top five finishes in all.

Several skiers summited the podium. In the Bantam 1 category, Dawson Bond placed first on Saturday. In the Midget 2 girls division, Samantha Vukadinovic and Julianne Moore each picked up a first place finish. Mitchell Bond topped the podium in the Midget 1 boys’ category on both days; Calvin Hepburn did the same in Juvenile Boys 2. Natalie Wilkie, competing in the Junior 1 girls category, came second on Saturday and won her event on Sunday. In the Masters event, Glenn Bond and Brain May traded the top positions, with Bond winning the classic race and May winning the skate race. Sheila Corbett won the masters event on Saturday and placed second on Sunday.

The next BC Cup race takes place in Prince George on Feb. 3 and 4, with the final race in the series happening Feb. 16 to 18 in Kelowna.