Brad Calkins Photo Mitchell Bond races to a first-place finish in Sunday’s mass start Midget Boys’ free technique race.

Larch Hills skiers race in Whistler

Sixty-eight top five finishes earned by Shuswap team

Last weekend marked the first in the BC Cup series of cross-country ski races.

Skiers from all over the province competed to earn points towards aggregates for the ski season. Skiers must compete in four different races to be eligible for an overall aggregate.

Each weekend of racing has two races and this past weekend, the Hollyburn Cross Country Ski Club hosted the first race in this series at Whistler Olympic Park. The weather forecast looked a little dismal but, in the end, the rain held off on Saturday with only minor drizzle falling for a short time and then Sunday saw lots of fresh snow.

Saturday was an interval start classic technique race and Sunday was a mass start free technique race. In these races, the first five skiers in each category are recognized, and even though the Larch Hills Junior Ski Team had a smaller representation of skiers than at local races, they took home an impressive amount of hardware — 68 top five finishes in all.

Several skiers summited the podium. In the Bantam 1 category, Dawson Bond placed first on Saturday. In the Midget 2 girls division, Samantha Vukadinovic and Julianne Moore each picked up a first place finish. Mitchell Bond topped the podium in the Midget 1 boys’ category on both days; Calvin Hepburn did the same in Juvenile Boys 2. Natalie Wilkie, competing in the Junior 1 girls category, came second on Saturday and won her event on Sunday. In the Masters event, Glenn Bond and Brain May traded the top positions, with Bond winning the classic race and May winning the skate race. Sheila Corbett won the masters event on Saturday and placed second on Sunday.

The next BC Cup race takes place in Prince George on Feb. 3 and 4, with the final race in the series happening Feb. 16 to 18 in Kelowna.

Previous story
Sports Shorts

Just Posted

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

Search and rescue crews found the Kelowna men after a night in the backcountry

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect.

Enderby promotes ride sharing

City pitches benefits to government committee

Salmon Arm RCMP search for armed robbery suspect

Man brandishes a handgun at employee, escapes with undisclosed amount of cash

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Larch Hills skiers race in Whistler

Sixty-eight top five finishes earned by Shuswap team

Superfans show their spirit

Die-hard spectators display steadfast support for squad

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

RCMP investigate OKIB property

Few details being released into police presence

Most Read