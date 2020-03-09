The Larch Hills Junior Race Team show off their Teck BC Championship team trophy won during the March 6-8 event at Telemark Nordic in West Kelowna. (Brad Calkins photo)

Larch Hills skiers secure team trophy at B.C. Campionships

Junior race team wins trophy seventh year in a row

By Brad Calkins

Contributor

The Larch Hills Junior Race Team won the BC Championships team trophy for the 7th year in a row this past weekend at Telemark Nordic in West Kelowna.

The March 6-8 event consisted of three days of racing: a mass start free technique race on Friday, an interval start classic technique race on Saturday and a free technique three-person relay event on Sunday. The weekend was a great wrap-up to the season with a lot of time spent together as a community, both during the races and after.

Read more: Eight times a charm: Larch Hills skiers win team trophy at Teck BC event

Read more: Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armcross country skiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Curling considers new rules to speed up the sport

Just Posted

Passenger numbers drop at Kelowna International Airport as coronavirus grips globe

Director Sam Samaddar said passenger numbers are down almost 4% year-over-year

‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

Memorial to be held Wednesday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Salvation Army church

Toilet paper flying off shelves at Salmon Arm stores amid COVID-19 concerns

Shoppers buying up hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, zinc lozenges

Uptown Animal Hospital aims to offer stress-free care for cats and dogs

Veterinarians Kirsten Riphagen and Taryn Cass hope to open doors in the spring

Salmon Arm family get private time with Stanley Cup before return to Children’s Hospital

The Langdon family got to see the cup before their son Jaxon had to be back in Vancouver for tests.

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Now I have no worries,’ says $1M Vernon lotto winner

Wade Hardie, former carpenter/horse trainer-owner, won $1 million Saturday

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

Larch Hills skiers secure team trophy at B.C. Campionships

Junior race team wins trophy seventh year in a row

Sax man with family ties to Salmon Arm bound for Nexus stage

Aaron Hardie joins the Salmon Arm Jazz Club for a concert on Thursday, March 12

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port

Passengers lining the balconies waved and some left the cabins to go onto deck

Okanagan women honoured by college alumni

Vernon’s Bree Cawley and Kelowna’s Christina Fast given awards for their post-college work

Most Read