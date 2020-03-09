Larch Hills skiers secure team trophy at B.C. Campionships

The Larch Hills Junior Race Team show off their Teck BC Championship team trophy won during the March 6-8 event at Telemark Nordic in West Kelowna. (Brad Calkins photo)

The Larch Hills Junior Race Team won the BC Championships team trophy for the 7th year in a row this past weekend at Telemark Nordic in West Kelowna.

The March 6-8 event consisted of three days of racing: a mass start free technique race on Friday, an interval start classic technique race on Saturday and a free technique three-person relay event on Sunday. The weekend was a great wrap-up to the season with a lot of time spent together as a community, both during the races and after.

