Larch Hills skiers secure team trophy at B.C. Campionships

By Brad Calkins
Contributor
The Larch Hills Junior Race Team won the BC Championships team trophy for the 7th year in a row this past weekend at Telemark Nordic in West Kelowna.
The March 6-8 event consisted of three days of racing: a mass start free technique race on Friday, an interval start classic technique race on Saturday and a free technique three-person relay event on Sunday. The weekend was a great wrap-up to the season with a lot of time spent together as a community, both during the races and after.
