Larch Hills skiers supported by Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie, Maggie Beckner at Nationals

The Larch Hills Jr Race Team had a strong showing at the 2022 Canadian Ski Championships held at Whistler Olympic Park.

The March 20 to 27 event attracted 770 athletes from across Canada and internationally. The Larch Hills team consisted of 14 junior athletes and were supported by two alumna, Maggie Beckner skiing for UBC and Natalie Wilkie for the Canadian Paralympic Team, who had just returned from the Paralympics in Bejing.

Frankie Ayotte and Zara Bucher skied to top 20 performances in several races that included a top 10 performance in their classic race. Ski mates Taylor Parker and Jabin Zuidhof also skied well amongst the demanding category of 100 participants.

New to the national scene, Ian Orchard and Jonathon Bruguem skied strong to get top 40 in their races. Jeremia Bucher, Sapphira Bucher, Hannah Bruguem, Hazel Brooks, Callum Orchard, Ian Van Bergeyk, Kai Hansen and Lucas Hansen rounded out the team with great performances.

Larch Hill’s Para Nordic sit skiers Lily Brook and Kaden Baum skied personal bests. Lily won two gold medals and one silver, while Kaden earned two gold medals and one bronze. Kaden and Lily had the opportunity to race alongside two athletes, Colin Cameron and Christina Picton, Paralympic Athletes who’d just returned from Bejing.

