The Larch Hills Nordic Ski Team takes a break from preparing for the Teck BC Championships to take a group photo in front of the ski chalet. (Brad Calkins photo)

Day one of the Teck BC Championships is underway in the Larch Hills, and several local skiers have finished among the top three in their categories in the first heats of the competition.

The championships are the final event in the Teck BC Cup series, which featured preliminary events in Prince George and Revelstoke leading up to the championships in Salmon Arm.

Competition continues until Sunday, March 3, when the championship winners from each category and skier awards are presented. Day one (March 1) features mass start and classic technique races, with day two (March 2) introducing interval heats in a free technique event and day three (March 3) focusing on the relay events.

Top four finishes registered for Larch Hills skiers during day one heats include:

Atom boys 1km: Kai Cadden (first), Arlo Heckrodt (third) and Tye Major (fourth)

Atom girls 1km: Olivia Warton (third) and Journey Vandergrift (fourth)

Pee wee boys 1.5km: Ian Orchard (first)and Kai Hansen (fourth)

Pee wee girls 1.5km: Reese Major (first) and Keira Cadden (second)

Bantam boys 2.3km: Max Calkins (third) and Colby Cadden (fourth)

Bantam girls 2.3km: Jeremia Bucher (third)

Para Nordic youth 2km: Kaden Baum (first)

Midget boys 4.6km: Frankie Ayotte (third)

Juvenile boys 6km: Trond May (fourth)

Juvenile girls 6km: Lys Milne (fourth)

Junior girls 9km: Maggie Beckner (first) and Maggie Rodwell (third)

Junior men 11km: Aidan Hepburn (fourth)

Masters women 9km: Sheila Corbett (third)

