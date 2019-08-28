Last chance to play outdoor soccer this fall with women’s rec league

It will be the last chance to play outdoor soccer this fall with the Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association.
A mini 2019 Fall Outdoor season runs Thursdays, from Sept. 5 to Sept. 26.
Kick-off will be at 6 p.m. so players are asked to be at the field beforehand as the evenings are getting dark earlier every week.
For more information or to register, go to SWRSA’s website. Also follow on Facebook or Instagram.
The indoor season will begin in October.
