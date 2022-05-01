Late goal lifts Vernon Tigers to 9-9 TOJLL draw with Armstrong Shamrocks

Two rivals play spirited first league game against one another in three years at Nor-Val Sports Centre

The longtime rivalry between the Vernon Tigers (white) and Armstrong Shamrocks got kickstarted again Saturday, April 30, in Armstrong as the Irish returned to the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League for the first time in three years. The two teams played to a spirited 9-9 draw. (Black Press - file photo)

Rivarly renewed.

Caden Colmorgen’s goal with 1:34 left in regulation time and the goalie on the bench for an extra attacker gave the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers a 9-9 tie with the Shamrocks in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Saturday, April 30, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The league’s overtime rules only apply in playoffs and not regular season which means each team picks up a point.

The game was sold out as the Shamrocks returned to the league after taking a hiatus in 2019 and through the COVID-cancelled years of 2020 and 2021. It was the first of four regular-season meetings between the longtime rivals. The next get-together is Wednesday, May 18, at Kal Tire Place.

The Shamrocks led 4-2 after 20 minutes and the game was tied 6-6 heading into the third.

Veteran Kael Black led all scorers with five goals and three assists for the Tigers. Colmorgen had two goals – one set up by brother, Caden, who had two assists – and singles went to rookies Nate Williamson and Noah Pearson.

Carson Irmen had 3+1 to lead the Shamrocks, whose lineup is decorated with players from the Shuswap area. Joseph Jankowski had 2+2 while single goals went to Alex Dunnett, Kaleb Davis, Griffin Evans and Jaedon Mooney. Dyson Wasyliw chipped in two assists.

The game also featured a good old-fashioned scrap between Vernon’s Taber McLean and Armstrong’s Ryan Candy. Each player will miss their teams’ next game.

The Tigers erupted for nine goals in the first period of Friday’s regular-season opener in Penticton against the South Okanagan Flames, and cruised to a 13-10 win.

Black led the Vernon offence with five goals – four in the opening 20 minutes as the Tigers built up a 9-3 lead – while Bonneau and Disher each scored twice. Singles went to Lathom, Jacob Brewer and Bradley Scabar.

Rhys Macdonald led the Flames with four goals while Devin Cole added three. Keegan Allen chipped in a pair of markers and Chay Gettens pitched in with a single marker.

Derek Pereboom was fantastic in goal for the Tigers, stopping 51 South Okanagan shots. Connor Danby made 42 saves for the Flames, who host the Shamrocks Sunday, May 1, at 4 p.m. at the Penticton Memorial Arena.

The Tigers will play their home opener Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place against South Okanagan.

