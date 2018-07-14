The Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club invited players from across B.C. to play during their open house event July 14 at their pitch near the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. Clubs from as far off as Osoyoos and Kelowna made the trip to Salmon Arm for the weekend event. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lawn bowlers soak up the Shuswap sun

Salmon Arm club hosts open house event

The Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club hosted an open house event July 14, inviting bowlers from across B.C. to attend and enjoy a few matches on a beautiful afternoon in the Shuswap.

Clubs from Vernon, Kelowna and many other towns and cities in B.C. as far away as Osoyoos came out to the club’s pitch near the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. With a beautiful view of the city and the Fly Hills falling off into the backdrop, it was a great spot to enjoy the weather.

For more information about the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club, check them out on Facebook.

 

Karen Brown lets her shot fly down the grass during the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club open house July 14. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

John Clarke releases a throw during matches at the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club open house July 14. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Everett Jensen eyes up his target as he lets a ball fly during a match at the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club’s open house July 14. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dalton Hegel follows through after making a throw in a match during the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club’s open house event July 14. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Everett Jensen (left) celebrates a good throw from his teammate while John Clarke (right) laments the tricky shot his partner now needs to make to earn a point during a match at the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club’s open house event July 14. (Jodi Brak/ Salmon Arm Observer)

