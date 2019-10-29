Light Larch Hills effort, spurred by Kraft Heinz Project Play, continues

Larch Hills Nordics skiers gather at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus to await the results of the recent Kraft Heinz Project Play competition. They were rooting for the Light Larch Hills project, one of four entries competing for the grand prize of $250,000. (Brad Calkins photo)

The Larch Hills Nordic Society has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds towards its Trail Lighting Project.

This campaign comes after the nordic society entered the Kraft Heinz Project Play contest, a competition between sports groups across Canada in need of funding for various projects. The top prize for the competition was $250,000, half what the society needs to complete the Trail Lighting Project that would illuminate over six kilometers worth of ski trail. Votes came in the form of testimonials submitted to the competition’s dedicated webpage.

On Monday, Oct. 21, the votes were counted and Larch Hills came away with the runner-up prize of $25,000. While significantly lower than what the society was hoping for, the GoFundMe campaign’s description says the society hopes to keep the momentum going.

“We simply can’t let this opportunity go to waste; so much energy was put into this… and so much exposure was gained for what the volunteers at Larch Hills are trying to accomplish,” says organizer Wannes Luppens in the campaign description.

So far the campaign has raised more than $1,700 of its $10,000 goal.

While the GoFundMe campaign active, Luppens reports the Larch Hills trail lighting committee is working on a comprehensive fundraising plan that will include some advantages over the Gofundme campaign, including tax receipts and recognition levels (e.g. Gold, Silver, Bronze).

“As such, this Gofundme campaign will be deactivated shortly and all funds transferred to Larch Hills. We encourage potential donors to stay tuned at https://skilarchhills.ca/ for further donation options. For anyone that donated “publicly” to this Gofundme campaign, your contribution will be recognized on Larch Hills’ donor recognition board as appropriate.”

