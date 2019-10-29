Larch Hills Nordics skiers gather at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus to await the results of the recent Kraft Heinz Project Play competition. They were rooting for the Light Larch Hills project, one of four entries competing for the grand prize of $250,000. (Brad Calkins photo)

Light Larch Hills effort, spurred by Kraft Heinz Project Play, continues

Nordic Society hopes to raise $10,000 with GoFundMe campaign

The Larch Hills Nordic Society has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds towards its Trail Lighting Project.

This campaign comes after the nordic society entered the Kraft Heinz Project Play contest, a competition between sports groups across Canada in need of funding for various projects. The top prize for the competition was $250,000, half what the society needs to complete the Trail Lighting Project that would illuminate over six kilometers worth of ski trail. Votes came in the form of testimonials submitted to the competition’s dedicated webpage.

On Monday, Oct. 21, the votes were counted and Larch Hills came away with the runner-up prize of $25,000. While significantly lower than what the society was hoping for, the GoFundMe campaign’s description says the society hopes to keep the momentum going.

“We simply can’t let this opportunity go to waste; so much energy was put into this… and so much exposure was gained for what the volunteers at Larch Hills are trying to accomplish,” says organizer Wannes Luppens in the campaign description.

So far the campaign has raised more than $1,700 of its $10,000 goal.

While the GoFundMe campaign active, Luppens reports the Larch Hills trail lighting committee is working on a comprehensive fundraising plan that will include some advantages over the Gofundme campaign, including tax receipts and recognition levels (e.g. Gold, Silver, Bronze).

“As such, this Gofundme campaign will be deactivated shortly and all funds transferred to Larch Hills. We encourage potential donors to stay tuned at https://skilarchhills.ca/ for further donation options. For anyone that donated “publicly” to this Gofundme campaign, your contribution will be recognized on Larch Hills’ donor recognition board as appropriate.”

Read more: Larch Hills vies for $250,000 as top-four finalist in national Kraft Heinz contest

Read more: Larch Hills lighting project wins $25,000 runner-up prize in Kraft Heinz Project Play

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero
Next story
Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Just Posted

Light Larch Hills effort, spurred by Kraft Heinz Project Play, continues

Nordic Society hopes to raise $10,000 with GoFundMe campaign

Chase grocer honoured with national award

Safety Mart Foods recognized by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers

Man tasered by RCMP following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Column: Salmon Arm could take cues from other communities with arts centres

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Salmon Arm council decides who gets what in 2020 budget

City funds disc golf project, bike plan, increase for economic development and more

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

Multiple suits have been filed against Robert Riley Saunders in the past year

Okanagan-based Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

Column: Thompson River steelhead swimning toward extinction

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Most Read