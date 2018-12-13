Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones meets B.C. Lions head coach Wally Buono on the field following CFL Football division semifinal game in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday, November 11, 2018. With a new head coach coming in, the B.C. Lions announced Thursday that seven members of its coaching staff will not be offered a contract for the 2019 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach

With a new head coach coming in, the B.C. Lions announced Thursday that seven members of its coaching staff will not be offered a contract for the 2019 season.

The team said in a release that defensive co-ordinator Mark Washington, special teams co-ordinator Jeff Reinebold, offensive line coach Dan Dorazio, linebackers coach Chris Tormey, defensive line coach Randy Melvin, assistant defensive backs coach Stanley Franks and running backs coach Mike Lionello will not be back next year.

READ MORE: Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Offensive co-ordinator Jarious Jackson will return in 2019 and receivers coach Markus Howell has also agreed to terms on a contract.

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach, replacing Wally Buono.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions hire DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Buono, the leader in CFL coaching wins, retired after this past season following 46 years in the CFL.

The Canadian Press

