Local player gets to take the ice with Canucks

Tristan Thiessen appears on the Rogers Arena jumbotron as he stood alongside the Vancouver Canucks during the national anthems before their home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 3. -image credit: Photo contributed

A trip to watch the Vancouver Canucks play from the stands at Rogers Arena is exciting enough, but one Salmon Arm Minor Hockey player was able to get much closer.

Eleven-year-old Tristan Thiessen was the lucky beneficiary of the Vancouver Canucks’ Every Kid’s Dream program and so got the chance to join the Canucks in their pre-game skate and stand on the blue line with the team’s starting lineup as the national anthems were sung before their Feb. 3 home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tristan plays left wing for the PeeWee Salmon Arm Crush.

After taking the ice alongside the Canucks, Tristan got to enjoy the game from complimentary seats. Unfortunately the Canucks lost 4-2 to the Lightning.

The Every Kid’s Dream program is offered to registered BC minor hockey players ages eight to 13.