Kelowna’s Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club. Photo: Gallagher’s Canyon Facebook

Longest drive competiton zooms into Okanagan golf course

The competition is open to anyone at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club

Golfers are invited to see who can hit the ball the farthest at Gallagher’s Canyon’s longest drive competition.

The competition will kick off the upcoming Mackenzie Tour, and challenges any and all who think they’re able to hit a golf ball a long distance. For $20, aspiring longest-drive-kings get three balls to prove the have the longest drive in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

READ MORE: Free GolfBC Championship hits Kelowna golf course

Proceeds from the competition will be donated to the BC Cancer Foundation and the victor with the longest drive will win a pair of WestJet tickets. Registration is limited, and demonstrations will be put on by the golf professionals competing at the Mackenzie Tour.

The competition starts June 12. Registration details can be found at golfbcchampionship.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Just Posted

Alberta company proposes expanded bus service in Shuswap

Ebus applying to include Salmon Arm, Chase, Enderby and Armstrong in new route

Update: Firefighters give immense effort to contain Two Mile blaze

Cause of fire not yet determined but emergency flares were fired nearby

Salmon Arm’s Wednesday on Wharf gets ready to wow audiences

Outdoor concert series to get underway on June 12 at Marine Park

No one injured in crash on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm Thursday

Eastbound traffic reduced to one lane as debris cleared

Video: Waterway Houseboats donation supports Shuswap rescue organization

Funds add fuel to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106’s operations

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

Longest drive competiton zooms into Kelowna golf course

The competiton is open to anyone at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club

Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

Silverbacks add defensemen for 2019/20 season

Born in 2000, Antonio Andreozzi described as tough competitor and team leader

Okanagan teacher aims to “inspire kindness” through documentary

If successful in their quest for funding, the documentary will showcase four Vernon widows; voting ends Friday, May 31

Most Read