Longtime Montreal Canadiens centre Henri Richard dead

Henri Richard played 1,256 regular-season games, another Canadiens record

Henri Richard, the speedy centre who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was 84.

Richard was captain of the Canadiens from 1971 to his retirement in 1975, succeeding the legendary Jean Beliveau, with whom he shares the record of playing 20 seasons for the NHL club.

He was better known as the younger brother of superstar Maurice (Rocket) Richard and was nicknamed the Pocket Rocket for his five-foot-seven, 160-pound frame.

Despite his small stature, Henri Richard played 1,256 regular-season games, another Canadiens record. He scored 358 goals and had 1,046 points, third in team history behind Guy Lafleur (1,246) and Beliveau (1,219)

He added 129 points in 180 playoff games.

His 11 Stanley Cups, one more than Beliveau and another former Canadiens captain Yvon Cournoyer, is unlikely ever to be surpassed. Seven were won when the NHL had only six teams.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowboarder eyes Olympics two years after being buried in B.C. avalanche

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man is 600th in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Longtime adrenaline junkie believes space flight to be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Trio of Shuswap firefighters to gear up for 55-storey fundraiser

Annual stair-climb event at Calgary’s Bow building to benefit cancer patients

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

Okanagan Shuswap snowfall well above normal this winter

Environment Canada recorded snowfall between 25 and 44 per cent higher than average

Rogers Hometown Hockey starts set up in Salmon Arm

Tents and stages going up in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park

Morning Start: Do you know Barbie’s full name?

Your morning start for Friday, March 6, 2020

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

Recognition of title rights ‘still a struggle’ for First Nation after court win

Tsilhqot’in Nation is the only Indigenous group to win recognition of its Aboriginal title

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads

B.C. Tree Fruits said that getting fruit into China has become more difficult

‘Spring forward’ can hit already sleep-deprived Canadians hard

Health experts recommend preparing for daylight saving time

B.C. Legislature steps empty as Indigenous youth pack up 11-day demonstration

Occupation in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

‘Definitely Revelstoke will take a financial hit’: Highway 1 upgrades near Golden to begin this fall

The province said there will be no extended 24 hour closures during summer or winter

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

Most Read